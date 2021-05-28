Pune: Private hospitals tie up with corporates for Covid-19 vaccination

Huge number of beneficiaries line up for their first dose of Covid vaccine on Saturday at Oyster and Pearl Hospital in Shivajinagar, Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Several private hospitals are tying up with corporates for Covid-19 vaccination so as to reach the maximum population, especially the 18-44 age group.

Covid vaccination among the 18-44 age group is moving at a slow pace in Pune, with only 89,677 beneficiaries being administered the first dose so far. In the third phase of the vaccination drive that commenced on May 1, in which this group is included, a total of 7.8 lakh persons in the age-group have been vaccinated in the state. Mumbai has vaccinated 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in this age-group so far.

“It is the need of the hour to vaccinate this age group which comprises more than 60 per cent of India’s population,” Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital, said.

Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) organised a workplace vaccination drive for their employees and families in Pune offices in collaboration with Jehangir Hospital. Over 5,000 employees will be vaccinated over the next few days, Jehangir Jehangir, Chairman and Trustee of Jehangir hospital said.

While private hospitals have started vaccinations for this age group, the beneficiaries have to book appointments once the slots are opened. Most said that they were unable to get a booking as the slots were filled within minutes of opening.

Noble hospital executive director Dr H K Sale said that they have tied up with corporates at Magarpatta city and Nanded city and are trying to vaccinate maximum numbers in the 18-44 age group.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, CEO Bomi Bhote said they had the capacity to administer vaccinations to more than 10,000 beneficiaries daily. “So far walk-in beneficiaries are not being allowed in the 18-44 age group. Also the second dose has to be administered to the 45 years and above age group after 84 days. Hence we are tying up with several corporates and conducting vaccination camps for their employees and families.,” Bhote said.

There is a requirement of more than two lakh doses from the corporates and we have tied up with several including Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others, Bhote added.

While Maharashtra continues to be the top performer in terms of the highest number of beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19, there has been a slow uptake in the 18-44 age group.

Meanwhile, till May 27, a total of 2.17 crore beneficiaries were vaccinated in the state. The focus has been on the 45 years and above age group and till May 27, according to state data, a total of 1.32 crore persons were given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these, 29.54 lakh beneficiaries have been administered both doses.