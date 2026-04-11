FIR against firm executive director, 4 others in alleged molestation case

An offence has been registered against the executive director and four more office bearers of a private company in Pune city in connection with alleged molestation of a woman employee on duty.

The 33-year-old victim initially lodged the first information report (FIR) at a police station in Mumbai. The case has been transferred to Shivajinagar police station in Pune for further investigation.

The victim hails from Mumbai, but worked with the private company in Pune. Police said the company’s executive director allegedly molested the victim and stalked her multiple times while she was on duty between May 2024 and April 2025. He also allegedly threatened to damage her career if she complained about it.