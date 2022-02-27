Pune: Fire brigade officer injured while dousing blaze on private bus

A private bus caught fire on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway near Bavdhan on Sunday afternoon. Two fire tenders from Pashan and Kothrud fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze during which station duty officer Gajanan Pathrudkar sustained burn injuries on his hands and face.

“He has been admitted to Surya Hospital and is receiving treatment,” said a staffer at the Fire Control Room.

This is the second fire incident reported in the city on Sunday. A mattress godown near Hotel Ambedkar in Pisoli was completely gutted in a fire which broke out in the early hours of the day. Officials are yet to determine what triggered the blaze. The godown burned down in a matter of hours despite best efforts by the fire brigade.