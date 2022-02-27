Pune preschools to reopen, jumbo Covid hospitals to close on March 1

With the Covid-19 situation in Pune district under control, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations on Saturday announced the reopening of preschools in the city from March 1. The civic administration has also decided to dismantle the jumbo Covid hospitals in their jurisdictions.

“Preschools for nursery and kindergarten children can start operating normally with offline education from March 1,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar in his order. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil also issued a similar order.

The PMC and PCMC administrations have also decided to keep parks and gardens in the city open as per normal timings – 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. The PMC decision will be applicable in Pune Cantonment Board and Khadki Cantonment Board limits while PCMC order will be applicable to Dehu Road Cantonment Board jurisdiction.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the administration has decided to completely close the jumbo Covid hospitals, which were set up in Shivajinagar in PMC limits and Annasaheb Magar stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “It has been decided to close down the jumbo hospitals after discussions with health experts, legislators and authorities of PMC and PCMC,” he said.

“The medical equipment bought for the hospitals will be distributed among PMC, PCMC and Pune Zilla Parishad authorities for their respective hospitals,” said Pawar.

There is no need for jumbo Covid hospitals now as the bed capacities have been scaled up in many civic hospitals and private hospitals, he said. “We have sufficient beds for treatment in government and private hospitals. The jumbo hospitals were meant to address the shortage of beds faced during the various stages of the pandemic,” said the Pune guardian minister.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said since the deputy chief minister has issued directives, PCMC will also do away with the jumbo Covid hospital at Nehrunagar.

In PMC limits, the Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital and two dedicated Covid hospitals are available for the treatment of patients while the number of beds in civic hospitals in Yerawada, Hadapsar, Shivajinagar, Dhayari and Kothrud have also been increased. The active number of Covid-19 cases continues to drop in PMC limits, with the city recording 1,326 total cases on Saturday. Two deaths due to Covid-19 were also reported, taking the toll to 9,344. The number of new cases was 176 while 263 patients recovered from the infection.