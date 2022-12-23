Pune prepares to celebrate Christmas with gusto

Churches across the Diocese of Poona have made elaborate preparations for celebrating Christmas with the traditional midnight mass while keeping Covid-related safety protocol in mind in light of rising number of cases of the infection in a few countries.

At St Patrick’s Cathedral, the carol service will commence at 10 pm on Christmas eve on Saturday followed by the midnight mass. On December 25, morning Christmas mass will be held at the scheduled timings.

Father Malcolm Sequeira, Vicar General, Diocese of Poona, has issued an appeal that in the light of rising cases in other countries, church goers should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and ensure the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are protected by wearing masks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recently chaired a meeting on the Covid situation in the country has urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festive season.

There are 37 churches in the Diocese of Poona, 23 of which are in Pune city. At Camp, St Xavier’s church will have Christmas carols and skit at 9 pm prior to the midnight mass on Christmas eve. On Christmas day, mass will be held at scheduled timings. Most churches do not have evening mass on Dec 25.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Thomas Dabre, Bishop of Poona, said in a statement: “Terrorism, extremism, fundamentalism and discrimination are on the increase in the name of religion. All this is contrary to the authentic nature of religion.

“In Myanmar, Ukraine, Russia, Africa and other countries, people of the same religion are fighting belligerently and violently. In such a grim and stressful environment, the message of Christmas clarifies the essence and the purpose of religion. Religion means joy, peace, harmony and love,” the Bishop said.

The Bishop said that celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ is not limited to Christians. “People of all religions, cultures and nationalities also join in the joyful celebrations. Religion transcends the confines of time and space. Religion should not be bounded by the borders of nations and cultures. This is palpably communicated through Christmas,” he said.