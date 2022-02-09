Water supply still affected in Pune due to power outage

The power outage has led to disruption in water supply in parts of city. The areas around Sinhagad road, Satara road and Solapur road, which get water from a pumping station at Vadgaon Budhruk, were majorly hit.

“Due to the power outage, all water pumping stations in the city are shut. As the restoration began, pumping stations were given priority, and water supply is slowly being restored,” said Annirudh Pawaskar, incharge of the PMC water supply department.

Water supply has completely stopped in areas fed by the Vadgaon pumping station, which is yet to get power, Pawaskar added.

The parts of city that get water from Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Bhama Askhed dam are not facing any issues.

Chandrakant Gole, resident of Manajinagar on Sinhagad Road, said, “There was no water supply from PMC since this morning due to the power outage. However, the water supply started for a few minutes in between, but has stopped again. We are contacting PMC officials, but they have expressed their helplessness in the situation.”

The central part of city is receiving water supply, Pawaskar said. However, the outage has affected buildings which lift water from underground to overhead tanks as electric motors could not be run, he added.

Meanwhile, power supply snapped again at PCMC’s Ravet raw water pumping station and Sector 23 Nigdi water treatment plant. “The supply went off 15 minutes back. As a result, water supply has again been disrupted. I don’t think we will be able restore water supply till late afternoon,” said PCMC Joint City Engineer Pravin Ladkat.