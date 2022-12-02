scorecardresearch
Pune: Power outage in Shivajinagar, Aundh on Sunday due to maintenance work

To get rid of traffic disturbances on Aundh-Ravet BRT due to Ganeshkhind-Chinchwad and Ganeshkhind-Rahatani transmission lines, new monopole towers are being erected by the MSETC.

The MSETC plans to construct new towers and carry out maintenance work for high tension 132 KV transmission lines on Aundh-Ravet road. (Representational)

Residents of Shivajinagar and Aundh will face a power outage for two hours on Sunday morning between 6 am and 8 am due to maintenance work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETC).

According to a statement issued by the power utility, it plans to construct new towers and carry out maintenance work for high tension 132 KV transmission lines on Aundh-Ravet road.

To get rid of traffic disturbances on Aundh-Ravet BRT due to Ganeshkhind-Chinchwad and Ganeshkhind-Rahatani transmission lines, new monopole towers are being erected by the MSETC. While the first phase of the work was completed on Thursday, the second phase will be carried out on Sunday morning.

The areas that will be affected by the two-hour power shutdown are F C Road, Wakdewadi, Model Colony, Modi Buag-1, Range Hills, E-Square, Wadarwadi, Gokhale Nagar, Lakaki Road, S B Road, Hanuman Nagar, Mangalwadi, Betalbaba Chowk, Raj Bhavan, Khaire Wadi, Ashok Nagar, Ghadgenagar, Police Line Vasahat, Ghole Road, Shivajinagar Kamgar Putala.

The other places that will be affected are Tofkhana, Mangala Talkies, IITM, Castel Royal Tower, Kakade Mall, SSPMS College, Revenue Colony, Akashwani, Simla Office, CID Vasahat, Sancheti Hospital, Laxmi Road, Narayan Peth, Shanivar Peth and Sadashiv Peth (partially), Chitrashala, Apte Road, Shirole Road (partially), Jangali Maharaj Road, Pulachi Wadi, Chhatrapati Chowk, IMDR College and Ganeshwadi.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:32:19 pm
