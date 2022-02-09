Fog, sudden drop in minimum temperature in Pune may have led to power outage

The sudden fall in minimum temperatures coupled with fog may have contributed to Pune city’s power outage lasting over six hours on Wednesday, officials said.

Sachin Talewar, chief engineer of Pune zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), explained why fog could have been the problem.

“Due to heavy fog, sometimes there may be dust particles over the conductor and can reduce the conductive path. This, at times, can lead to tripping of the power transmission lines. At times, the insulator in the line can get punctured. Sometimes the dust gets accumulated over the insulator in the line at the transmission tower. Fog can make it wet leading to reduction in the conductive path,” Talewar said.

Also Read | Pune power outage: IT professionals forced to defer login timings

Parts of northern Maharashtra, including Pune, reported foggy conditions during the wee hours of Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials had forecast the minimum temperatures in these regions to show a downward trend — lasting for about two-to-three days — this week.

The Shivajinagar observatory confirmed foggy conditions recorded over Pune and surroundings during early morning hours of Wednesday. The minimum temperature recorded in Pune on Wednesday was 12 degrees Celsius, a fall from 14.8 degrees on Tuesday.

“The power distributors often want to know the moisture content and the range of minimum temperatures. The distribution companies have an equipment that trips, when the moisture levels or minimum temperatures cross their threshold values,” said KS Hosalikar, head, Climate Research Service of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Fog, he said, was a moisture loaded air observed during early morning and late evening hours. Depending on its density, it can disrupt visibility.

Fog, lower minimum temperatures and pollution can altogether lead to tripping of Extra High Voltage (EHV) power lines (transmission between 4 lakh to 7.5 lakh Volts), causing massive power disruptions, as like Pune witnessed on Wednesday. These are, however, more common in North India regions where fog days are higher during the winter season.

The senior meteorologist said that there has been a fall in the minimum temperatures over Pune since Tuesday and the trend will last till Thursday.

IMD has MoUs inked with some power distribution companies, who often seek temperature, fog, moisture and wind related forecasts for their operations.