Pune power outage: IT professionals forced to defer login timings

Scores of IT professionals, continuing to work from home, from the Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Nilakh and Wakad localities of the city had to defer their login time Wednesday after the unexpected power outage.

“I usually start work at 9am but with no power supply, I have informed my team about the issue,” said Mrunal Borde, an employee with a tech firm in Hinjawdi and resident of Wakad.

Power backups and invertors too are running out at many homes as the city has remained without power supply since 6 am on Wednesday.

“Since morning we do not have supply which has affected our power distribution. Many of our residents are working from home but have run out of battery and charge. The reasons given by the distribution company is laughable because it shows they do not maintain their infrastructure well,” Subhas Gargote, secretary, Kendriya Vihar Cooperative Housing Society, said.

Another resident, Preeti Parmar from Jawalkarnagar, said she may have to take a half-day leave as her office hours are between 9 am and 6 pm.

“Since office has still not resumed working in full capacity, this week I was allotted to work from home. But due to this power outage since morning, my work has been disrupted. Once my phone is charged, I will have to inform about the half day leave,” said Parmar, who works for a travel consulting firm in Baner.

Small eateries and food joints, too, suffered as many of their preparations involved the use of mixer, grinder and other electrical appliances.

“I could prepare only poha and khichadi for breakfast today. I was unable to serve dishes that require chutneys, accompaniments or gravy,” said Sudhakar Mane, who runs a food joint during morning and evening hours at Mankar chowk in Wakad.