Pune power outage affects attendance in online classes

The power outage on Wednesday morning badly affected the attendance in online classes, as students faced difficulties in charging their devices and accessing internet.

Schools across the city faced problems both in classrooms as well as online classes. While some schools managed to conduct physical classes with generator backup for power, most reported impact on attendance in online classes.

Priyadarshini Group of School’s principal Gayatri Jakkan said that 50 per cent of students are coming to school for physical classes and the school is managing with generator backup but online classes are affected. “Students are saying they are facing network issues and are not able to join. The attendance in online classes is definitely impacted,” she said.

Chandrika Banerjee, principal, Magarpatta Public School, however, reported no impact on attendance. “The students come from within the township, so at the school as well as at their homes, there is a power supply backup. The problem is mainly with students from outside areas but teachers are helping them manage.”