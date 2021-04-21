Pune: Poultry farmer blames feed manufaturer after reduced egg laying

A few other farmers in the area have also faced a similar problem with the feed

An owner of a poultry farm in Pune district has submitted a complaint application to the police alleging that hens owned by him stopped laying eggs or laid very few eggs after they were fed a particular chicken feed by him recently. A few other farmers in the area have also faced a similar problem with the feed, he has said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

While no offence has been registered so far in the case, officials from Loni Kalbhor police station under Pune city jurisdiction have conducted a preliminary investigation into the complaint filed by the farmer who is a resident of Mhatobachi Alandi village, located around 35 kilometers from Pune city.

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi, in-charge of Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Similar problem was faced by at least four other poultry farm owners in the area. They all had recently used a chicken feed from a manufacturer in the Ahmednagar district and their hens have stopped laying eggs or the number of eggs laid drastically reduced. We contacted the said manufacturer and they have told us that they were aware of the problem and they were taking corrective action and that compensation will also be paid to affected poultry farm owners.”

Senior inspector Mokashi added, “As part of the inquiry, we have also spoken to concerned animal husbandry officials from Ahmednagar. They have told us similar problems have occurred in the past too and that some chicken feed can cause this. We have called the said manufacturer to come to the police station. After concluding preliminary inquiry we will decide further course of action.”