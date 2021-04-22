Hens stop laying eggs after being fed chicken feed; police says manufacturer taking correction action

A few other farmers in the area have also faced a similar problem with the feed

An owner of a poultry farm in Pune district has submitted a complaint to the Pune Police saying hens owned by him recently stopped laying eggs after they were given a particular chicken feed. A few other farmers in the area have also faced a similar problem.

While no offence has been registered in the case, officials from Loni Kalbhor police station under Pune city jurisdiction have conducted a preliminary investigation into the complaint filed by the poultry farm owner, who is from Mhatobachi Alandi village, 35 kilometers from Pune city.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi, in-charge of Loni Kalbhor police station, said, “Along with the complainant poultry farm owner, a similar problem was faced by at least four others. They all had recently used a chicken feed from a manufacturer in Ahmednagar district and their hens have stopped laying eggs or the number of eggs laid has drastically reduced. We contacted the said manufacturer and they have told us they were aware of the problem and are taking corrective action and that compensation will also be paid to the affected poultry farm owners.”

Mokashi added, “As part of the inquiry, we have also spoken to animal husbandry officials from Ahmednagar. They have told us similar problems have occurred in the past, too, and that some chicken feed can cause this.”

