‘Pune Potters’ Market 2019’ festival begins today

(Written by Bushra Satkhed)

The IGA Galleria is holding a pottery festival at the Pavillion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road from 11 am till 9 pm on September 14 and 15. The festival, ‘Pune Potters’ Market 2019’, aims to show how pottery has come outside souvenir shops and into the realm of fine art over the years.

“It is a market that showcases exclusive studio pottery created by artists and not commercial pottery. As art consultants, we strongly feel responsible to expose and sensitise people towards higher art, through visual learning and aesthetic awareness,” said Indranil Garai, principal associate, IGA Galleria. The festival features colourful clay pots, ceramics, sculptures and ornaments. Pottery enthusiasts can participate in experts’ workshops.

“The audience will receive a contemporary insight into studio pottery,” said Ruby Jhunjhunwala, a Pune-based ceramic artist. Jhunjhunwala’s mixed media art is both monumental in scale and meditative in nature while employing texture, shape and colour.

“I became interested in pottery 40 years ago. Now, working with clay is therapeutic,” she said, adding, “Clay grounds us to our roots. We are of the earth and from the earth. The potter’s wheel centres us.”

73-year-old Shalan Dere discovered her passion for pottery in her 50s. A post-graduate in management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai, she withdrew from the family business and took to pottery full time. “The absence of formal training steered me toward creative experimentation over the years,” said Dere.

The ‘Pune Potters’ Market’ was started in 2015 by Gauri Gandhi, a sculptor and art teacher who pioneered Art Mandai in 2016 and FLAME artists residency at FLAME University in 2017. “Being a sculptor, I work in various mediums,” she said, adding, “Papier mache is one of my favourite mediums. I am a conceptual artist, currently working on a cushion series depicting comfort of various kinds and levels. One of my favourite series is ‘I M CONNECTED’, which describes today’s urgency to stay connected with newer and better technology.”