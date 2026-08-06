Despite complaints, BJP says Pune roads have few potholes

Despite public outrage over the increase in potholes across Pune and complaints of inconvenience and injuries, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) downplayed the issue, with Mayor Manjusha Nagpure claiming there are “not many potholes” on city roads and Standing Committee chairperson Srinath Bhimale saying that if there are potholes, they would be repaired soon.

The ongoing rainfall has led to the emergence of potholes on roads across the city, causing inconvenience to commuters. The civic administration has attributed the delay in repairs to civic staff being engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

However, the ruling BJP maintained that the problem is not serious.

“There are not many potholes in the city,” Nagpure said.

She claimed the number of potholes this monsoon is significantly lower than last year. “The police have fallen short in ensuring smooth traffic flow through proper management. They believe traffic congestion is mainly due to potholes on city roads and that the PMC should repair them at the earliest, along with removing illegal encroachments from roads,” she said.

Nagpure said she had personally visited several chronic traffic congestion points during peak hours and found no traffic police personnel managing traffic.

“If they are facing a manpower shortage, they should ask the PMC for traffic wardens. We will provide them to assist in traffic management,” she said.

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Standing Committee chairperson Srinath Bhimale said he did not have details about the condition of roads across the city.

“If there are potholes on city roads, the civic administration should repair them at the earliest,” he said, adding that there was not much of a pothole problem in the city.

The PMC’s Road Department said roads covering around 75 km, redeveloped for the international cycling competition held in January, remain in good condition.

“There are a few locations where these roads were dug up for utility works. The concerned departments have been asked to restore them. The roads redeveloped for the cycling event are in good condition, and if any damage has occurred, the private contractor is responsible for repairs under the maintenance clause of the agreement,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, residents complained that several stretches remain badly damaged.

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Rajesh Ghuge, a resident of Katraj-Kondhwa Road, said, “The road from Katraj-Kondhwa to Market Yard is in a very poor condition because of potholes. There is a constant fear of accidents on the stretch near Kanha Hotel.”

A similar situation exists near Parvati police station and on the Satara Road flyover, said Vikrant Kale, a resident of Parvati.

“The roads dug up for utility works have been repaired poorly, and the patchwork has already come off,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate said the civic administration has begun repairing damaged roads.

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“As the rains continue, only temporary repairs are being carried out to provide immediate relief. Permanent repairs will be taken up later,” he said, adding that some stretches have deteriorated because the absence of stormwater drains has led to waterlogging, which damages the road surface.