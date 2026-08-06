Despite complaints, BJP says Pune roads have few potholes

The civic administration has attributed the delay in repairs to civic staff being engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneAug 6, 2026 09:51 PM IST
The ongoing rainfall has led to the emergence of potholes on roads across the city, causing inconvenience to commutersThe ongoing rainfall has led to the emergence of potholes on roads across the city, causing inconvenience to commuters (File photo)
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Despite public outrage over the increase in potholes across Pune and complaints of inconvenience and injuries, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) downplayed the issue, with Mayor Manjusha Nagpure claiming there are “not many potholes” on city roads and Standing Committee chairperson Srinath Bhimale saying that if there are potholes, they would be repaired soon.

The ongoing rainfall has led to the emergence of potholes on roads across the city, causing inconvenience to commuters. The civic administration has attributed the delay in repairs to civic staff being engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

However, the ruling BJP maintained that the problem is not serious.

“There are not many potholes in the city,” Nagpure said.

She claimed the number of potholes this monsoon is significantly lower than last year. “The police have fallen short in ensuring smooth traffic flow through proper management. They believe traffic congestion is mainly due to potholes on city roads and that the PMC should repair them at the earliest, along with removing illegal encroachments from roads,” she said.

Nagpure said she had personally visited several chronic traffic congestion points during peak hours and found no traffic police personnel managing traffic.

“If they are facing a manpower shortage, they should ask the PMC for traffic wardens. We will provide them to assist in traffic management,” she said.

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Standing Committee chairperson Srinath Bhimale said he did not have details about the condition of roads across the city.

“If there are potholes on city roads, the civic administration should repair them at the earliest,” he said, adding that there was not much of a pothole problem in the city.

The PMC’s Road Department said roads covering around 75 km, redeveloped for the international cycling competition held in January, remain in good condition.

“There are a few locations where these roads were dug up for utility works. The concerned departments have been asked to restore them. The roads redeveloped for the cycling event are in good condition, and if any damage has occurred, the private contractor is responsible for repairs under the maintenance clause of the agreement,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, residents complained that several stretches remain badly damaged.

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Rajesh Ghuge, a resident of Katraj-Kondhwa Road, said, “The road from Katraj-Kondhwa to Market Yard is in a very poor condition because of potholes. There is a constant fear of accidents on the stretch near Kanha Hotel.”

A similar situation exists near Parvati police station and on the Satara Road flyover, said Vikrant Kale, a resident of Parvati.

“The roads dug up for utility works have been repaired poorly, and the patchwork has already come off,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate said the civic administration has begun repairing damaged roads.

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“As the rains continue, only temporary repairs are being carried out to provide immediate relief. Permanent repairs will be taken up later,” he said, adding that some stretches have deteriorated because the absence of stormwater drains has led to waterlogging, which damages the road surface.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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