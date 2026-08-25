In a first, Pune civic body to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation after boy dies in pothole accident

The Pune Municipal Corporation is following a Bombay High Court order that requires local civic bodies to compensate victims of dangerous road conditions.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneAug 25, 2026 04:19 PM IST
pune potholesPune pothole accident prompts PMC to award Rs 6 lakh compensation to the family of a 10-year-old boy who died after falling from a two-wheeler (File photo).
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In an unprecedented move, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the family of a 10-year-old boy who died after falling from his father’s two-wheeler on a pothole-ridden road.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express Tuesday that the decision followed detailed discussions with the mayor.

When asked whether the PMC would continue paying compensation in similar future accidents, the commissioner said, “We will have to.”

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Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) city chief Mukund Kirdat said, “I know about Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the city’s transport body, giving compensation in bus accident cases. But this might be the very first instance when the PMC itself is extending such compensation.”

The PMC faced intense public outrage following the accident, which occurred after the boy’s father lost control of his motorcycle upon hitting a pothole on the Sus-Mahalunge road and being brushed by a passing vehicle. The child fell onto the road and was run over by another oncoming vehicle.

Under a Bombay High Court directive, local self-government bodies must pay Rs 6 lakh to the legal heirs of those who die due to potholes or open drains, and compensate injured victims based on the severity of their injuries. The directive specifies that the local authority must disburse the compensation first, after which it can initiate recovery proceedings against any officer, engineer, or contractor found guilty of negligence during the investigation.

PMC Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale directed the Municipal Commissioner to immediately disburse the Rs 6 lakh payout in accordance with legal mandates.

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“The Municipal Corporation should implement the High Court order, place the matter before the committee on its own initiative, and initiate the compensation process immediately,” Bhimale said.

Bhimale said that since it is somewhat clear that a pothole caused the child’s death, the civic body should act proactively without waiting for a formal complaint.

“The civic administration will soon disburse the compensation amount… I believe such a payout is a first of its kind for the PMC,” Bhimale added. He further urged the administration to fix responsibility on the department, engineers, or contractors tasked with maintaining the road, while recommending a streamlined, standalone procedure for processing future pothole-related accident claims.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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