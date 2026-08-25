In a first, Pune civic body to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation after boy dies in pothole accident

Pune pothole accident prompts PMC to award Rs 6 lakh compensation to the family of a 10-year-old boy who died after falling from a two-wheeler (File photo).

In an unprecedented move, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the family of a 10-year-old boy who died after falling from his father’s two-wheeler on a pothole-ridden road.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express Tuesday that the decision followed detailed discussions with the mayor.

When asked whether the PMC would continue paying compensation in similar future accidents, the commissioner said, “We will have to.”

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Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) city chief Mukund Kirdat said, “I know about Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the city’s transport body, giving compensation in bus accident cases. But this might be the very first instance when the PMC itself is extending such compensation.”