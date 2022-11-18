‘Won’t tolerate insult’ says BJP leader as poster against VD Savarkar spotted in Pune

Fresh controversy has erupted in Pune after a demeaning poster emerged on the memorial of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar near Sarasbaug in Pune, in the early hours of Friday.

The poster has the names of Rohan Patil and Baliram Dole, who are office bearers of the Congress party’s youth wing in Maharashtra, and it came up outside the Savarkar memorial near Deccan. The local BJP unit had planned a protest against Rahul Gandhi at Karve Road, but after finding the poster near the Savarkar memorial they staged the protest outside the Congress Bhavan in Shivajinagar.

Jitendra Wagh, a citizen who removed the poster, said, “I saw a news on the television around 8 am about this objectionable poster on V D Savarkar Smarak near Sarasbaug. I went there immediately and removed it. Savarkar was a great freedom fighter. Action should be taken against those who have put up this poster.”

BJP leader from Pune city Deepak Nagpure filed a complaint at the Swargate police station demanding action against those who put up the objectionable poster. “VD Savarkar is a national hero and should be respected for his heroics, sacrifices during the freedom struggle and social work against casteism. We will not tolerate an insult of him,” Nagpure said.

Members of the youth wing of the Pune city unit of the BJP, led by youth wing chief Raghvendra Mankar, staged a protest Friday and allegedly damaged a poster of the Congress leader on the premises.

Later, city BJP workers led by Jagdish Mulick poured milk on the statue of Savarkar at the memorial and raised slogans against the Congress.

“The city Congress condemns the behaviour of BJP leaders. It is a cowardly act of the BJP to damage the poster of Rahul Gandhi on the Congress Bhavan premises,” party leader Ramesh Iyer said. Incidentally, the entire Pune unit of the Congress is in Buldhana to participate in and make arrangements for Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the district.

Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Maharashtra, on Thursday held a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district, where he claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear, thereby betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

Two days prior to that, Gandhi addressed a rally in Washim district where he referred to Savarkar as a symbol of the BJP and the RSS. “He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions,” the Congress MP had said there.