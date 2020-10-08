Pune: Postal dept sacks 8 staffers over ‘irregular’ appointments

The eight employees were permanent employees. (Express photo by Ashish Kale/Representational)

Six years after they were recruited, the Department of Post has terminated the services of eight employees as the appointments were reportedly “irregular.” The termination letters were sent to the eight employees by Mukund S Badwe, senior superintendent of post offices, Pune City East Division.

Badwe confirmed that the services of the eight employees have been terminated. When asked about the reason for termination, he said, “The appointments were irregular.”

When asked to elaborate, he said “The matter is sub judice, therefore I cannot comment on it.”

Badwe said the matter was sub judice as the sacked employees have moved court. However, Dattatraye Dabhade, a retired postman who has taken up the cause of the sacked employees and has been meeting MPs and political leaders in this regard, said, “The matter is not sub judice as we have so far not approached the court.”

Dabhade said the eight employees got their termination letters on October 1. “They were not given any showcause notice. They were not told about any charges against them. They were not given any reason for the termination. They were just given letters and asked to stop coming to the office,” he said.

He claimed that the eight employees were permanent employees. “As per our rules, the eight were on one-year probation, after which they would be on quasi probation for three years, and then would be made permanent,” said Dabhade.

Of the eight, two were working as multi-tasking staff and six as Gram Dak Sevak.

Dabhade alleged that a probe was instituted against the appointing authority, after which these employees were sacked. “The appointing authority was charge-sheeted. The appointments made by him were cancelled and then these employees were sacked without notice,” he said, adding that the appointing authority has, however, been promoted.

He said the eight employees are seeking justice as they have been sacked “for no fault of theirs”. “They were taken on the basis of their Class X result. They were appointed by the GDS committee…,” said Dabhade.

One of the sacked employees said, “Each one of us has taken a home loan and we have to pay instalments for it. How will we pay the EMI if we don’t have a salary?”

Another employee said, “When we went to meet the superintendent, he refused to meet us. When we entered his cabin, he refused to given any reason for sacking us. The department has refused to give any show cause notice. It has not started any probe against us. We have no clue as to what our fault is..”

The Post Master General could not be reached for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd