In Pune’s biggest post-pandemic show, a display of the signature works of 50 artists

SOME OF the biggest names of the art world are sharing space at Koregaon Park gallery Monalisa Kalagram through works representative of their oeuvre. Titled Contemporary Signatures, the exhibition comprises works of the Masters, such as Ramkumar’s bold and vibrant abstracts, Suhas Roy’s Radha series and a large watercolour called Family by Badri Narayan.

There are limited edition serigraphs by SH Raza, Jehangir Sabavala and Sakti Burman. Other well-known names include Shuvaprassana, Thota Vaikuntam, Jayasri Burman and Michelle Poonawalla. This is the biggest art exhibition in Pune since the pandemic began — and underlines a reawakening in the creative world.

“Contemporary Signatures is a selection of artwork in the signature styles of the artist. But we have deliberately chosen vibrant and joyous works because we all need some joy in our lives after going through very difficult times during the pandemic. Artists and artisans were badly affected during the lockdown as there were no exhibitions or sales. I have great respect for their commitment and passion to their work,” says Lisa Pingale, owner of Monalisa Kalagram.

Curated by TheCurators, the show features more than 100 works, by more than 50 artists, who have a distinct style and an individual narrative, ranging from the use of a certain media to a definitive figuration.

The triptych, titled Abundance, by Satish Gupta, for instance, represents his Lotus Sutra series. The lotus has been his symbol of purity, beauty, creation and cosmic renewal, with the unfolding petals representing an expansion of the soul. A bronze Dholak player from veteran Krishen Khanna comes from his iconic Bandwalla series while Vaikuntam has presented works on Telangana women, a subject that he is well-known for, and Shuvaprassana brings his signature Krishna series.

Michelle Poonawalla has represented the ideas of freedom, fragility and metamorphoses in the figure of the butterfly. The exhibition showcases two of her latest works, Cosmos and Water Reflections, both featuring her signature butterflies. Cosmos draws inspiration from street art and graffiti, while Water Reflections comprises butterflies dancing over a pool of water.

“The pandemic gave me more time to sit and reflect on my practice. I produced a seasons series in impasto when I was sitting at home in the garden. The butterfly has been a consistent motif throughout my work, and among other things it represents the freedom to be able to move and fly away – something that was so easily taken for granted yet is so much more difficult now. A couple of months ago, I worked on a postcard project which was later displayed at the Asia Triennial in Manchester, which also covered themes related to the pandemic and finding hope again,” says Poonawalla.

She finds present concerns — global warming, climate change, the pandemic and the state of the environment — pressing upon the works she is now creating.

“The pandemic made me reflect on more meditative practices that I felt were necessary amid the crisis. I also made an effort to explore more accessible digital practices that could present my works to a broader audience. I recently made a video called Reflect, which explores ongoing climatic changes as both a local and intensely global problem. The work aims to highlight climate issues in both rural and urban South Asian societies, drawing reference to their inter-connectedness,” she says.