Pune: Posing as PMC worker, man cheats Erandwane residents of Rs 1 lakh

An offence has been lodged against a man posing as a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) worker in order to allegedly cheat a few residents of Erandwane area to the tune of Rs 99,500 on the pretext of cleaning drainage lines.

A 20-year-old man from Erandwane had lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Alankar police station on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, on September 22, the unidentified accused person, claiming to be a PMC worker, told the complainant that the civic body would fine him if he did not repair the choked drainage line at his residence.

The accused had assured the complainant of getting the line cleaned and had collected Rs 82,000 from him and his grandfather in several installments. As per the FIR, the accused took Rs 17,500 from another person in the same area.

After coming to know that the person who took the money was not a PMC worker, the residents approached the police and filed a complaint. Police have booked the accused under sections 170 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).