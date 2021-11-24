Pune: Posing as police, 3 men flee with elderly woman’s gold ornaments worth Rs 1.6 lakh

Three men posing as cops allegedly cheated an elderly woman in Talegaon Dabhade and made away with her gold ornaments worth Rs 1.6 lakh on Tuesday.

The three men approached the woman near Sheetal Sweet Home on the Talegaon-Chakan road around 1.30 pm, said the police based on a complaint lodged by her on Tuesday evening.

Claiming to be policemen, the trio asked the woman to remove her jewellery saying that a murder had taken place and they were conducting enquiries. Then on the pretext of keeping her jewellery in a plastic bag, they fled with it, said the police.

The police booked the three unidentified accused under sections 419, 420, 170, 34 of IPC.