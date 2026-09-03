‘Bail in 15 hours’: Pune Porsche crash victim’s parents seek change in juvenile law

More than two years after an allegedly drunk 17-year-old driving a Porsche killed techies Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, Awadhiya’s parents are calling for the juvenile age to be lowered to 16.

Om and Savita Awadhiya, who live in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, held a press conference in Pune on Thursday to make this appeal.

“We have seen cases in which minors of around 16 years drink and drive cars and cause accidents. Lives are lost. In just a short time, as happened in our case, bail is granted within 15 hours because the accused is a minor. For the victims’ families, however, everything…their entire life…is ruined. My family has experienced this pain,” said Om. He added that the family had written to the police and several government institutions about amending the Juvenile Justice Act.