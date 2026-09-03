‘Bail in 15 hours’: Pune Porsche crash victim’s parents seek change in juvenile law

Om and Savita Awadhiya held a press conference in Pune on Thursday, calling for the juvenile age to be lowered to 16.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 05:46 PM IST
Pune Porsche caseMore than two years ago, an allegedly drunk 17-year-old driving a Porsche killed techies Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. (File Photo)
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More than two years after an allegedly drunk 17-year-old driving a Porsche killed techies Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, Awadhiya’s parents are calling for the juvenile age to be lowered to 16.

Om and Savita Awadhiya, who live in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, held a press conference in Pune on Thursday to make this appeal.

“We have seen cases in which minors of around 16 years drink and drive cars and cause accidents. Lives are lost. In just a short time, as happened in our case, bail is granted within 15 hours because the accused is a minor. For the victims’ families, however, everything…their entire life…is ruined. My family has experienced this pain,” said Om. He added that the family had written to the police and several government institutions about amending the Juvenile Justice Act.

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Om said that, around the time of the Porsche crash, there was a case of an underage boy who was allegedly at the wheel of his father’s SUV when it crashed into a couple on a scooter in Mumbai. In mid-August, a car allegedly driven at high speed by a 17-year-old in Nagpur killed two of his friends and injured him.

Pune Porsche case Aneesh Awadhiya parents Om and Savita Awadhiya have written to the police and several government institutions about amending the Juvenile Justice Act and lowering the age for a minor to be tried as an adult to 16.

“Some parents don’t think twice before giving expensive cars to underage children. The children seem to think that their parents will get them out if they crash the car or get into trouble. There is little fear of the law,” said Om.

He added that the age limit was being misused in other ways also, citing instances of children in conflict with law in Nagpur and Delhi. “Many gangs recruit minors to carry out criminal activities because the children are protected by law,” said Om.

2 years later, trial yet to begin

At present, the Juvenile Justice Act considers a child to be a minor until they are 18 and focuses on reform and rehabilitation rather than strict punishment for crimes. Amending the law is under the central government’s purview.

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In the Nirbhaya case in which a young woman was gangraped in a moving bus in Delhi in 2012, the youngest accused, a minor, was detained for three years, the maximum legal penalty for a minor at the time, while the adult rapists were hanged.

Also Read | 2 years since Pune Porsche crash: ‘We are living each day in hope that we will get justice’

The high-profile Porsche hit-and-run case has not moved to trial even after two years. “Since most of the accused have got bail, there is no question of their being arrested. Eknath Shinde, when he was the chief minister of Maharashtra, had assured us that the case would be tried in a fast-track court. Now, we do not know why there is such a delay,” said Savita.

Speaking to The Indian Express from his home in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Suresh Koshta, the father of Ashwini, said, “We found hope when the Supreme Court, while granting bail to the accused, said that the case should be wrapped up soon. But the trial has not started.”

Savita added that the families hope that justice will be delivered. “The judgment should discourage others from allowing children to drive their cars,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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