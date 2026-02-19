Pune Porsche car crash: Supreme Court grants bail to another ‘middleman’ accused of swapping blood samples

The Supreme Court has now granted bail to four accused this month in the Pune Porsche crash case (File photo).

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to one more accused in the 2024 Porsche hit-and-run case in Pune that killed two youngsters. Ashpak Basha Makandar, 38, a resident of Dhanori, was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly acting as a middleman between the minor driver’s parents and the doctors at Sassoon Hospital for swapping blood samples.

The apex court granted bail to Makandar on parity grounds, as another alleged middleman, Amar Santosh Gaikwad, 29, who was arrested along with Makandar, had obtained bail from the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The Porsche car accident happened on May 19, 2024. Two IT engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta, both 24 and from Madhya Pradesh, died after a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-and-a-half-year-old boy in an inebriated state, hit their motorcycle at Pune’s Kalyani Nagar junction around 2.30 am.