Pune: Poor response for RTE seats, deadline extended to July 9

Only one in four students granted admission to a school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota have confirmed their seats, data from the Maharashtra School Education Department show.

Owing to the poor response from students, the department which had earlier granted a 15 day period for the parents to confirm the admission, has now extended the deadline by a week. Parents will now be able to complete the admission formalities by July 9.

Across the state, a total of 2.2 lakh applications were received against 96,684 vacancies for which 82,129 students who were given allotments in the first round. However, even after a fortnight, only 26,845 parents have approached the allotted schools to confirm the admissions.

In Pune, 3014 admissions have taken place against 14,567 allotments while in Mumbai 1641 have confirmed admissions of 4985 who were given allotments.

Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for EWS quota students, whose fees are paid by the government until Class VIII. However, even as parents have failed to confirm admissions despite the opportunity of getting free education, activists fear that these students may fall out of school and have urged the state education department to track each student.

This year, the lottery round for admissions was conducted on April 7 via video conferencing after which SMSs were sent to the parents, who had to confirm admissions by June 30th. If those allotted the seats fail to confirm the admission, then they will be given to the students on the waiting list.

Activists have urged the state government to get in touch with the parents who have failed to confirm the admissions to find out the reasons, and assist them in resolving those.

“Since the Covid 19 pandemic situation, students are facing a lot of problems in access to education. Learning has moved online and many students families cannot afford to give them smartphones or Internet, which could be the reason for them falling out of school. Their parents may not confirm RTE admissions, waiting for offline lectures to begin and then send kids to school. Also in many cases, schools are harassing parents by not giving them time or proper answers, demanding fees despite free admission which is also the reason for not confirming RTE admissions. The education department must follow up with each of these parents to find out the reason,” said Mukund Kirdat, education activist and city unit chief of AAP.

