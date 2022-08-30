scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Pune: Pollution control board to monitor noise levels during Ganesh fest, urges mandals to adhere to SC guidelines

Devotes carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad, Maharashtra (PTI Photo)

Officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said Tuesday they will monitor noise levels in Pune on the five prominent days of the Ganesh festival beginning Wednesday.

“The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will monitor 25 prominent locations in Mumbai and 18 in Pune. We will monitor noise levels on five prominent days of the festival beginning with the first day where the Ganesh idol will be installed,” Nitin Shinde, Sub Regional Officer, told The Indian Express.

The pollution control board will monitor noise levels on August 31, September 1, 4, and 9 from 6 pm till midnight of the Ganesh festival across 132 locations for six hours.

Shinde also appealed to the Ganesh mandals to follow the Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution. “Muted celebrations and no immersion processions during the Covid pandemic had led to a drop in noise levels during the Ganesh festival. The Covid pandemic situation is an eye-opener and we need to maintain noise levels below specific limits,” Shinde said.

More from Pune

The locations consist of residential, commercial and silent zones. As per the noise pollution rules, permissible levels during the day are 50dB in silence zones and 55 dB in residential areas.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:24:41 pm
