Pune admin mulls pollution charge for entry of old vehicles into Shivajinagar, Peth

A survey conducted in 2023 revealed that approximately 70 percent of the petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas are equipped with ‘Bharat Stage-4’ or older engine technologies. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In an effort to curb rising air pollution, the Pune district administration is discussing creating low emission zones (LEZ) in Shivajinagar and Peth areas of the city. A proposal to levy a special pollution fee for the entry of high-polluting vehicles into these designated zones is currently under consideration.

A daily pollution levy might be imposed on vehicles with Bharat Stage-3 (BS-III) or older stage engines for entry into these zones. If this fee is not paid in advance, penal action will be initiated against vehicles found to be in violation of these regulations. In the subsequent phase of this policy, the administration is considering extending this stipulation to BS-IV vehicles and expanding the low emission zone to encompass other parts of the city.