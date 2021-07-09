scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 09, 2021
Must Read

Pune: Political heat rises as NCP, Congress and BJP plan protests, inaugurations and meetings with civic polls in mind

The local body elections to Pune Municipal Corporation is scheduled for early 2022. The NCP is trying to wrestle back the control of the civic body it lost to the BJP in 2017.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
July 9, 2021 1:10:56 pm
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo)

With senior leaders of Congress, NCP and BJP in town on Friday, the political scene in the city has started to heat up ahead of the civic polls scheduled for early 2022.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is in the city for his weekly Covid-19 review meeting. After the crucial decision to merge 23 villages to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), he has been pushing for speeding up pending development projects in the city like the construction of houses for police staff. The NCP is trying to wrestle back the control of the civic body it lost to the BJP in 2017 by raising various issues.

On the other hand, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis of the BJP is inaugurating a traffic park and launching the special bus service of unlimited travel in AC buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) in the heart of the city for just Rs 10.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He is also going to hold discussions with the party corporators and office-bearers on various issues including the civic polls.

Congress in Pune has roped in state unit chief Nana Patole to participate in a week-long protest against the Union government over high prices of fuel and other essential commodities. On June 29, senior party leader and energy minister Nitin Raut visited the city to extend support to the slum dwellers who had lost their houses in the demolition drive in Ambil Odha and has now sought an inquiry into the incident.

Click here for more

The Shiv Sena’s efforts to mobilise its party in the city is led by MP Sanjay Raut, who made a visit on Thursday, and deputy chairperson of state legislative council Neelam Gorhe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 09: Latest News

Advertisement