Pune: Political heat rises as NCP, Congress and BJP plan protests, inaugurations and meetings with civic polls in mind

With senior leaders of Congress, NCP and BJP in town on Friday, the political scene in the city has started to heat up ahead of the civic polls scheduled for early 2022.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is in the city for his weekly Covid-19 review meeting. After the crucial decision to merge 23 villages to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), he has been pushing for speeding up pending development projects in the city like the construction of houses for police staff. The NCP is trying to wrestle back the control of the civic body it lost to the BJP in 2017 by raising various issues.

On the other hand, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis of the BJP is inaugurating a traffic park and launching the special bus service of unlimited travel in AC buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) in the heart of the city for just Rs 10.

He is also going to hold discussions with the party corporators and office-bearers on various issues including the civic polls.

Congress in Pune has roped in state unit chief Nana Patole to participate in a week-long protest against the Union government over high prices of fuel and other essential commodities. On June 29, senior party leader and energy minister Nitin Raut visited the city to extend support to the slum dwellers who had lost their houses in the demolition drive in Ambil Odha and has now sought an inquiry into the incident.

The Shiv Sena’s efforts to mobilise its party in the city is led by MP Sanjay Raut, who made a visit on Thursday, and deputy chairperson of state legislative council Neelam Gorhe.