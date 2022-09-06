scorecardresearch
Pune: Policeman at Sassoon Hospital injured as criminal undergoing treatment attacked

According to the police, Hambir is a member of an organised criminal gang and is also linked to the radical outfit Hindu Rashtra Sena. He was attacked around 10.30 pm at the dedicated ward for prison inmates of the Sassoon General Hospital.

A policeman deployed at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune was injured Monday night after a group of assailants attacked a criminal linked to a radical outfit undergoing treatment at the facility.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Sagar Patil said, “Hambir was admitted to the prison inmates’ ward at Sassoon Hospital a few days ago for treatment. On Monday night, some unidentified suspects tried to attack him with sharp weapons. A police guard deployed at the ward sustained injuries on the hand trying to stop the attackers. We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the attack.”

Hambir escaped unhurt in the incident.

A probe has been initiated to identify the suspect involved in the attack and arrest them, said police officials.

The police said Hambir, who is in his late 30s, has been lodged at the Yerawada Central Prison after he was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). They said that Hambir has had several serious cases registered against him in the past, including the murder of Hemant Gaikwad, an office bearer of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena in 2015.

In July 2019, when Hambir was lodged in Yerawada Prison as a murder undertrial, he was attacked with a sharp weapon by another murder undertrial identified as Shahrukh Shaikh as a fallout of a dispute within the jail.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:38:40 am
