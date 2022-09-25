Pune: Police warn against rumour-mongering about child kidnappers

The Pune police have warned stringent action against those spreading rumours and fake videos on social media platforms about gangs involved in the kidnapping of children and have urged the citizens not to believe in such messages.

An advisory was issued by the Pune City Police Commissionerate late Saturday after several photos, videos, audios, and messages started circulating on social media and phone messaging platforms that gangs have been involved in kidnapping children from their schools and other places.

Officials said many of these messages were accompanied by photos of children and some had references to specific areas of Pune from where these children were claimed to have been kidnapped. All these messages turned out to be fake, they added.

The advisory by the Pune police said, “The fake videos and messages have caused panic among people, especially parents. We want to clarify that no such incidents have taken place in Pune and we urge people not to believe in them. We are making an appeal to people to not forward any message without verifying it from authentic sources.”

“Citizens can also approach the police control room or the nearest police station if they have doubts or concerns in this regard. Stringent legal action will be initiated against those spreading these rumours.”

Officials said similar videos were also circulated in some other police jurisdictions in the state in the recent past. Respective police units have issued similar advisories in this regard from time to time.