Sarpanch attacked and molested during brawl at vaccination centre, one arrested: Pune Police

Pune City Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly attacking and molesting the woman sarpanch of a village in Pune district. The incident took place during a brawl at a vaccination centre in the village on Friday morning.

At the vaccination centre set up in a school, the accused got embroiled in a brawl with another person. When the sarpanch intervened to settle the dispute, the accused allegedly slapped her and molested her. Police have booked the man under sections 354, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the accused has also lodged a cross-complaint claiming that he was beaten up at the vaccination centre, based on which a non-cognizable offence was lodged at the police station.

The accused was arrested but later granted bail in the case.

