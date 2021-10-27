Two Nigerians arrested from Noida for duping Pune woman of Rs 12 lakh

Solving a case in which a woman from Pune was duped of Rs 12 lakh through a matrimonial website, the Pune City police have arrested two Nigerian nationals from Greater Noida, who are suspected to have cheated people in many such cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials from the Cyber crime police station of the Pune police were probing a case in which a woman was cheated to the tune of Rs 12 lakh through a profile she was in contact with on a matrimonial website. The woman was in contact with the profile of a person who posed to have a job abroad. Between June and July 2020, she was made to transfer Rs 12 lakh on various pretexts.

After technical analysis gave the police concrete teams, it came to light that the suspects involved in the case were in Greater Noida. On Monday night, two persons identified as Chidibere Nwosu (36) and Okoro Ifeanyichukwu (41) were arrested by the Pune police team.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f

The two were produced before a court at Surajpur, Greater Noida and were granted transit remand to be taken to Pune. Officials said that they were probing the possibility of these two suspects having cheated several people in Cyber frauds.