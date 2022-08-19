Pune: Police trace missing doctor, who had left home ‘to end her life’

The Pune city police traced the whereabouts of a doctor who had gone missing from her home, allegedly with the intention of ending her life, and reunited her with her family, a day after her husband lodged a missing complaint at Lashkar police station on Wednesday.

According to a police press statement on Thursday, the doctor contacted her son over the phone on Tuesday, saying that nobody should look for her. She then went missing. Family members discovered two notes written by her at home, where she mentioned that she was under mental stress due to an illness and hinted that she wanted to end her life, police said.

Learning that she had gone missing, the doctor’s husband, a resident of Nanded, came to Pune and lodged a missing report on Wednesday.

Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam launched a probe and zeroed in on her location using her phone number. The police checked several hotels and lodges in the area and finally found the doctor at Hotel Parag in Nana Peth. According to the police, they counselled her with the help of a doctor and reunited her with her husband.