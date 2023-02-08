Pune police trace 15 lost cell phones found active in different states

The Pune city police recently traced 15 lost cell phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh that were found active in different states by contacting the people using these phones in their native language with the help of the local state police, officials said. The phones were returned to the owners who had filed the complaints, the police added.

A press release on Tuesday stated that the cyber cell of the Shivajinagar police station launched a probe into the complaints. Assistant Police Inspector Bajirao Naik and his team comprising Adesh Chalwadi and Ruchika Jamdade conducted a technical investigation and found that 15 lost phones were being used in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra.

The police contacted these mobile phone users and managed to recover 15 cell phones.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Mane said that citizens should file online complaints regarding their lost cell phones immediately on the Pune City Police website or on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of the government.