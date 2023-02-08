scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Pune police trace 15 lost cell phones found active in different states

The police also appealed to citizens to file complaints regarding lost phones on the government’s Central Equipment Identity Register portal of the government

Pune police mobile phonesAssistant Police Inspector Bajirao Naik and his team comprising Adesh Chalwadi and Ruchika Jamdade conducted a technical investigation and found that 15 lost phones were being used in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra. (Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
Pune police trace 15 lost cell phones found active in different states
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune city police recently traced 15 lost cell phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh that were found active in different states by contacting the people using these phones in their native language with the help of the local state police, officials said. The phones were returned to the owners who had filed the complaints, the police added.

A press release on Tuesday stated that the cyber cell of the Shivajinagar police station launched a probe into the complaints. Assistant Police Inspector Bajirao Naik and his team comprising Adesh Chalwadi and Ruchika Jamdade conducted a technical investigation and found that 15 lost phones were being used in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra.

The police contacted these mobile phone users and managed to recover 15 cell phones.

More from Pune

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Mane said that citizens should file online complaints regarding their lost cell phones immediately on the Pune City Police website or on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of the government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 12:40 IST
Next Story

Equities, rupee trade with gains as RBI hikes repo rate

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close