Pune police to use RFID tags, CCTV to track candidates in massive recruitment drive

The recruitment drive will be held at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters Ground and the State Reserve Police Force Group 2 Ground at Ramtekdi in Pune. (File photo)

To prevent malpractices and lapses, the Pune city police will use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology during the physical examination to be conducted as part of a recruitment drive beginning on February 16, officials have said. As many as 1.85 lakh candidates have applied for 1,633 vacancies.

The recruitment drive will be held at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters Ground and the State Reserve Police Force Group 2 Ground at Ramtekdi in Pune. Among the vacancies are those of police constables, police drivers, police bandsmen, and prison guards.

The physical examination for the recruitment drive will include height and chest measurement, 1,600-m and 100-m runs, and the shot put. For female candidates, instead of a 1600-m run, there will be an 800-m run. The physical exam carries 100 marks, with 50 marks required to qualify for further process.