Pune police to use RFID tags, CCTV to track candidates in massive recruitment drive

As many as 1.85 lakh candidates have applied for 1,633 vacancies in the Pune city police, and the recruitment drive will begin on February 16.

2 min readPuneFeb 12, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Pune copsThe recruitment drive will be held at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters Ground and the State Reserve Police Force Group 2 Ground at Ramtekdi in Pune. (File photo)
To prevent malpractices and lapses, the Pune city police will use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology during the physical examination to be conducted as part of a recruitment drive beginning on February 16, officials have said. As many as 1.85 lakh candidates have applied for 1,633 vacancies.

The recruitment drive will be held at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters Ground and the State Reserve Police Force Group 2 Ground at Ramtekdi in Pune. Among the vacancies are those of police constables, police drivers, police bandsmen, and prison guards.

The physical examination for the recruitment drive will include height and chest measurement, 1,600-m and 100-m runs, and the shot put. For female candidates, instead of a 1600-m run, there will be an 800-m run. The physical exam carries 100 marks, with 50 marks required to qualify for further process.

Explaining the process, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sanjay Patil said, “Each of the candidates will be given two RFID tags. The second tag is to be used if the first one malfunctions. These tags will be worn by candidates on the chest. For the 1,600-m run, which will be run in four laps of 400 m, the sensor will detect the candidate completing the lap four times and automatically clock his timing. For a 100-m run, two sensors at the start and finish points will calculate the timing. This will be coupled with full CCTV recording of the laps. Thus, if any candidate has doubts about the result, it can be verified.”

Patil added, “All the officers and personnel who are part of the recruitment process have been prohibited from using cell phones and making any outside contact. Elaborate security arrangements will be in place. We are urging candidates not to fall prey to fake promises made by touts, or even by any police personnel. If a candidate comes across malpractice, we appeal to them to contact the conducting authorities or the Anti Corruption Bureau.”

The recruitment process is being conducted in a phased manner, where a particular number of candidates will be asked to appear for the exam on a designated date, time, and location. The candidates are being informed about their slots via websites and messages.

