Pune police to PMPML: ‘Breakdown of buses causing traffic jams, fix them’

Pune police have urged the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to take “necessary steps” to fix the frequent breakdowns of its buses. In a letter to PMPML Chairman Naina Gunde, the Traffic Department of Pune Police has pointed out that such breakdowns were causing traffic jams on city roads.

In the last few days, as the city has been experiencing heavy rains, the number of PMPML bus breakdowns has also increased, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers.

“PMPML buses have been breaking down on city roads more frequently. This is resulting in traffic jams and disrupting the normal functioning of the city. From January 2018 till today, breakdown of as many as 1,942 buses have caused traffic jams on the roads,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sheshrao Suryawanshi, who holds additional charge of the Traffic Department. Suryawanshi has urged Gunde to make sure that the PMPML’s vehicles don’t break down on the roads. “Please take care and take necessary steps to avoid such a situation in the future,” he wrote.

The communication sent by the DCP lists each of the 1,942 instances since January 2018, when the breakdown of a PMPML bus caused a traffic snarl on Pune’s roads. The actual number of breakdowns of the transport body’s buses is higher.

PMPML chief Naina Gunde said the transport body had taken steps to reduce the number of breakdowns.

“Most of the buses that are breaking down belong to private operators and we are imposing fines on them,” she said.

As the condition of the roads has worsened due to heavy rain, the number of breakdowns has also increased, said Gunde. “We are focussing our attention on reducing breakdowns and are hopeful about bringing the rate down in the near future,” she said.

