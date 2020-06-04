Pune: Police to launch virtual appointment system for one-on-one interaction with citizens

Once we get good results and fine-tune the system, it will be launched at police stations and other police units,” K Venkatesham said. (Representational Photo) Once we get good results and fine-tune the system, it will be launched at police stations and other police units,” K Venkatesham said. (Representational Photo)

PUNE POLICE will soon launch a virtual appointment system through which citizens can directly speak to police officers online at a pre-decided time. The system will initially be launched at the police commissionerate on a pilot basis and later at police stations and various units.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham gave the outline of the system at a joint press conference held along with Pune divisional commissioner, PMC commissioner and district collector on Thursday. “We will shortly be launching a virtual appointment system for people to communicate with officers. Initially, it will be done for daily public interaction, which is held at the police commissionerate and has been open for everyone. Once we get good results and fine-tune the system, it will be launched at police stations and other police units,” Venkatesham said.

He added, “At present, police chowkies are closed and police stations are points of contact. Through the virtual appointment system, people will be able speak to concerned officers about their grievances. This system will be of great utility, especially as lockdowns 3 and 4 have recorded a rise in crime numbers as compared to lockdowns 1 and 2.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh further elaborated on the proposed system. “In the system, people will have to visit a link and fill up information to get an appointment. People will be queued up according to time slot availability and can speak to officers through an online video chat platform,” he said.

Crime numbers up in lockdowns 3, 4

During the press conference, Venkatesham said, “Due to movement restrictions, we recorded a drastic drop in crime numbers during the first and second lockdowns. But as restrictions have eased, people have started coming out, and we have observed a rise in crime numbers during the third and fourth lockdowns. We have also observed that because some people are being released from prisons on temporary bail, they have committed some crimes or have been the victims in some crimes. We have seen a considerable rise in body offences.”

The numbers shared by the Crime Branch show that while April saw a sudden dip in crime numbers, they increased in May. A senior official said since relaxations in movement restrictions, more than usual body offences were reported in Pune city. Pune also saw a spurt in murder cases in lockdown 4 and in most of these cases, arrests have been made, the official added.

Property offences are related to property and include thefts, house break-ins, vehicle theft, while body offences include assault, causing hurt, attempt to murder, murder. Crime against women (CAW) too has increased in May as compared to April.

