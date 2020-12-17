Pune police to get five units for probing cyber crime cases

A third unit will investigate cheating cases involving online dating frauds, job frauds, online job rackets, lottery frauds, mobile tower installation frauds, etc. (Representational)

In a bid to deal with cyber crime cases effectively, Pune Police will be expanding its cyber crime cell into five units. Different types of cyber crimes would be distributed among these five units for investigation.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told The Indian Express, “We are forming five units for to investigate cyber crimes, each led by a police inspector. Officers and staff for these units are being chosen based on their interest, skill and background in investigating such crimes.” Gupta said complaints of a wide range of cyber crimes are being received and a system is being set up for proper sorting and investigation of these complaints.

One unit of the cell will focus on “hacking/ data theft”, which will deal with cases regarding data theft, source code theft, credential theft, identify theft, “man in middle” scams, hacking of websites, hacking WhatApp and threatening, extortion etc.

Another unit will focus on investigating online business frauds like online sale and purchase frauds, fraudulent online multi-level marketing schemes, fake websites, hacking mobile phones for money transfer, Crypto currency frauds and others.

A third unit will investigate cheating cases involving online dating frauds, job frauds, online job rackets, lottery frauds, mobile tower installation frauds, etc.

The fourth unit will probe cyber crime cases related to social networking, which includes making fake profiles, obscene content, hacking Facebook accounts, posting defamatory content, posting personal information ,communal content and upload objectionable videos etc.

The fifth unit will investigate ATM card frauds, which will include cases of money transfer using cloned cards, OTP share frauds, illegal online money transfer by stealing ATM card information etc.

