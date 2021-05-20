Pune: Police thwart petrol pump robbery attempt, arrest 4 including man linked to over 60 criminal cases

Key accused Tilaksingh Tak is a criminal booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and has many as 67 criminal cases filed against him, said police.

Pune City Police on Wednesday stopped a group of men which was allegedly on its way to rob a petrol pump. Police arrested four persons, including a man named as accused in over 60 criminal cases.

Police have identified the four accused as Tilaksingh Gabbarsingh Tak (28), Nishant alias Black Anil Nanavare (23), Sunil Prakash Gaikwad (23) and Ganesh Rajendra Shivadkar (21).

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped the car in which the accused were traveling. They pretended to seek help from the accused, saying their four-wheeler had broken down, before trying to apprehend them. Two members of the group, Kishor Gaikwad and Akash Mane, managed to escape from the spot during the police action.

During search of the vehicle, police recovered a country pistol, two cartridges, sharp weapons, chilli powder and other items from the four accused. Probe revealed that they were planning to attack and loot a petrol pump on the Pune-Solapur highway.

An offence in this case was lodged against the accused at the Loni Kalbhor police station under sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Police said investigation confirmed the role of the accused in five vehicle thefts in Pune city, Police also found their involvement in two more criminal cases, including one lodged at Khalapur police station in Raigad. Police have recovered five stolen cars from the accused.

Key accused Tilaksingh Tak is a criminal booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and has many as 67 criminal cases filed against him, said police.