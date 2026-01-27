Pune Inc: Why city police and thousands more are dialling this mental health startup

Lashkar police station in Pune’s Camp has become the site of an initiative that addresses an often-overlooked problem—the mental health of children in conflict with law. For the next one-and-a-half months, Marathi-speaking therapists, psychiatrists, and doctors will conduct 90-minute workshops here, twice a week, to help such children address aggression, anger, and other related issues.

For this, Pune police have collaborated with a city-based startup, The Full Circle, which provides professional care and personalised solutions for daily stress management, mental well-being and developing self-care practices to negotiate life’s challenging circumstances through online sessions.

“These children are in conflict with the law because they have not been groomed well or have gone through so much trauma that it is very difficult to handle them. What we are trying to do with the minors is to calm them down and empower them so that they don’t go back to the wrong path again. This is a stepping stone for us to have a better community. We start with where it’s already hampered,” says Nupoor Mohan, founder, The Full Circle.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Mohan is the founder of another startup, Flexisales. With both parents as doctors, she saw healthcare stresses during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her father set up a 200-bed hospital. “I realised that people did not even have time to grieve the loved ones they had lost. There was a time when people were not even coming to claim the bodies that were there in the hospital,” she says.

A personal crisis in Mohan’s life plunged her into a deeper awareness of the paucity of institutions that look after the well-being of people. “What if somebody is going through a difficult phase in life? It can be financial stress, or it can be mental stress. It can be a relationship issue, or you have lost your parents. I felt the need for a brand name that one can easily approach and get experts helping one pass that journey gracefully. In India, mental health is still a taboo subject,” says Mohan.

Filling the mental health gap

The Indian government defines mental health as “an individual’s emotional, psychological and social well-being”. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states that “70 per cent to 92 per cent of people with mental disorders do not receive proper treatment due to lack of awareness, stigma, and shortage of professionals. According to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, India has 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, whereas the WHO recommends at least 3 per 100,000”.

The Full Circle is fighting mental health challenges in the country by entering spaces where one does not usually look. They are working on collaborating with Mumbai Police to reach out to rape victims and domestic violence cases, where an intervention can help survivors find their strength and dignity again.

“These are some mindful collaborations that we are working hard on. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen many suicides in the corporate sector. So, we are aggressively targeting B2B companies on the importance of a work-life balance, among other factors. We want to be there with HR while the corporate sector goes through layoffs or terminations, so that these are handled more emphatically,” says Mohan.

The company is collaborating with banking institutes on emotional and holistic mental wellness and with top schools and institutions that have more than 1,000 children, so that mental health becomes a priority and is talked about in school. “We are in an era where there is so much happening in everyone’s personal life. How much does it impact children? We want to be there for workshops. We want to be there so that we can talk to the parents. We want to be there so that we can train the teachers to, for instance, identify a bubbly child who has turned very quiet,” says Mohan.

A significant part of the company budget is invested in content creation. An in-house content team of 20 people works on generating posts to create awareness. “My main vision of the company right now is to make people aware of where to go. We also have a podcast channel, where we invite top leaders, from politician Supriya Sule to owners and co-founders of companies. Once a leader talks about making therapy very normal, it is accepted by the crowd,” says Mohan, adding that taking the services offline is next on the agenda.