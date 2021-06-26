Pune Police takes the digital route to collect fines from violators of Covid norms

The system came into force on June 23 and the police have so far collected a sum of Rs 24,000 from violators through the digital medium, an official said. (Representational)

Heeding to suggestions by residents of the city, Pune police have set up a system for online collection of fines for violation of Covid-19 norms.

A press release issued by the Pune city police on Saturday stated that since March 2020, ever since norms for collecting fines for violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour were introduced throughout the country, Pune police have been collecting fines from the residents in the form of cash.

However, some citizens came up with the suggestion that a system should be introduced to collect the fine online, they said.



Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta decided to look into this suggestion and a dedicated bank account was opened in HDFC bank for the purpose, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) of the city police, an official said.

Mobile phones equipped with QR Code scanner and connected to the bank account were provided to the police stations and traffic divisions of the Pune city police. The personnel were also provided training to collect fines online using QR code technology, police said.

Police have appealed to the citizens to pay the fine online by scanning the QR code using any Unified Payment Interface (UPI) application on their cell phones, they added.