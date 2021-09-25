Pune: Police station comes up with competition for ‘safe and secure auto-rickshaws’

In the wake of a horrific gangrape incident in which multiple auto-rickshaw drivers were allegedly involved, the Lashkar police station of Pune City Police has come up with a competition for ‘safe and secure auto-rickshaws’.

The competition — Mazi Rickshaw Surakshit Rickshaw Sparda 2021 — has been organised on the occasion of Navratri.

“Recently, there have been incidents in which auto-rickshaw drivers were found to be involved in serious criminal activities. Some auto-rickshaw drivers were also arrested for serious offences. But there are many auto drivers who have no criminal record and are doing their work sincerely and honestly. It is important that society does not have a wrong impression about the work of good auto- rickshaw drivers. So, we have organised a competition as per the guidance of senior officers,” said senior inspector Ashok Kadam of Lashkar police station.

“Auto-rickshaw drivers operating in the jurisdiction of Lashkar police station can take part in this competition. Entry fee is only Rs 20. Those drivers who want to participate in the competition should register their names between September 23 and October 5. These drivers shouldn’t have a criminal record, and they should have a proper licence and permit, with no pending dues for traffic violations,” he said.

“The competition will take place between October 7 and October 19. Before that, on October 6, we will be conducting a training programme for auto drivers who have registered themselves for the competition. During the training, we will tell them about the tasks they would have to perform as part of the competition,” he added.

In an incident that made headlines recently, a 14-year-old girl was abducted from the Pune railway station premises by an auto-rickshaw driver on the night of August 31.

The driver and his friends had raped her at different places in the city. Of the 19 accused arrested in the case, many are auto drivers.

During a recent press meet, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta had promised stern action, particularly against “criminal elements working as auto-rickshaw drivers”.