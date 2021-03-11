Pune police start process to seal two brothels at Koregaon Park, Budhwar Peth

Using powers granted by the law, Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has started the legal process for sealing the two “brothels".

Pune City Police have initiated the legal procedure to seal two brothels, including one located at North Main Road in Koregaon Park area.

During raids conducted by Social Security Cell teams, a sex racket was busted at a lodge on North Main Road in Koregaon Park, while another one was busted at Mahamuni Wada in Budhwar Peth area.

Offences were lodged at the Koregaon Park and Faraskhana police stations under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) following the raids.

Koregaon Park and Faraskhana police stations had then submitted proposals to seal the two brothels as a measure to prevent prostitution rackets operating again from these spots.

