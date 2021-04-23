Pune Police start e-pass service for travel within districts, states

As per the press release, those who are working in essential services are not required to get an e-pass, but they should carry their official identity card and produce it whenever asked by the police at checkpoints. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

PUNE CITY police on Friday activated its Digital Pass Cell to issue e-passes to those, who want to travel to other districts and states amid restrictions, imposed by the state in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

A press release, issued by the police on Friday, said the Digital Pass Cell was started as per the directions of Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Inspector Shilpa Chavan of the crime branch will handle the operations of the cell, which will remain active round the clock.

An inspector, two assistant inspectors, two sub-inspectors and 20 constables have been deployed at the Cell.

The police said the government enabled the e-pass facility on covid19-mhpolice.in website. On Friday, the Pune Police received 2,077 requests for e-passes. The police added that e-passes were issued to 286 people, while 375 were not given the pass as they could not produce essential documents.

As per the press release, those who are working in essential services are not required to get an e-pass, but they should carry their official identity card and produce it whenever asked by the police at checkpoints.

E-pass will be given to those who wish to travel due to reasons like death of near ones, medical emergencies and marriage. To avail of the pass, essential documents should be submitted online. E-pass will also be given to those who will travel by flights. No e-pass will be given for business purposes.

Those who wish to take e-pass for marriage should submit documents along with the marriage card. Along with bride and groom, e-passes will also be given to close family members like parents and kin, the release added.

The police have urged people to step out of the house only for essential purposes and take proper precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.