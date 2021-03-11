Pune police set to seal two ‘brothels’ at Koregaon Park, Budhwar Peth

Pune city police have initiated a procedure for sealing two “brothels” including the one located at the plush North Main Road in Koregaon Park area.

A press release issued by the police on Wednesday stated that during raids conducted by the social security cell teams, a sex racket was busted at the Residency lodge on North Main Road in Koregaon Park and also at the Mahamuni Wada in the Budhwar Peth area.

Offences were lodged at the Koregaon Park and Faraskhana police stations under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) following the raids.

Koregaon Park and Faraskhana police stations had then submitted proposals to seal the two alleged brothels as a measure to prevent sex racket operations from these spots.

Using powers granted by the law, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has started the legal process for sealing the two “brothels”, stated the press release.