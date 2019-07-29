Toggle Menu
Pune: Police seize Rs 64,500 in fake currency notes, two arrested

The Police are trying to find out from where the money originated.

Crime Branch officers received a tip-off about two men coming to Pune to deliver FICN.(Representational Image)

THE Crime Branch of Pune City Police on Sunday seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) to the tune of Rs 64,500 from two men.

Crime Branch officers received a tip-off about two men coming to Pune to deliver FICN.

The police laid a trap and intercepted a car in which two men were travelling.

On searching the car, they recovered FICN to the tune of Rs 64,500. The accused, identified as Shubham Kshirsagar (24) and Rahul Vachkal (20), both from Satara, were arrested.

Officials said they have recovered three notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, 80 notes of Rs 500 denomination, 92 notes of Rs 200 denomination and one Rs 100 note.

