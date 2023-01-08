scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Pune police seize e-cigarettes, vaping devices worth over Rs 10 lakh from shops near schools and colleges

The police cracked down against shops located very close to prominent schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Bharti Vidyapeeth, Koregaon Park and Lashkar police stations in the city after receiving specific information about these

Pune, e cigarettes, vapingPolice officials said the crackdown would continue in the coming days. They have also been taking action in the recent past against bars, pubs and lounges in the city illegally selling banned hookah to customers.

Launching a crackdown against the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, their refills, banned cigarette brands and the sale of these items near schools and colleges, Unit 2 of the Pune city police crime branch Saturday conducted a raid and seized products worth Rs 10.52 lakh from nine shops located near educational institutes city.

“All these shops otherwise sell products like snacks, cold drinks, objects of daily needs etc. But during the raids, our teams found hidden drawers or compartments in these shops where the owners had stashed electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, their liquid refills and brands of cigarette brands and cigars banned due to the high content of injurious substances and related products,” said inspector Krantikumar Patil.

The police said during the investigation it came to light that most of the customers of these products were boys and girls from schools and colleges and other youths from the area.

The police booked the nine owners of these shops under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Act, 2019 and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

They have been issued notices under these Acts and directed to appear before concerned courts.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:56 IST
