Pune police seize banned tobacco products worth Rs 46 lakh

The Pune city police on Sunday seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 46 lakh. Acting on a tip-off to sub-inspector Avinash Shinde, a team of Hadapsar police station laid a trap and intercepted a truck on the Pune Solapur highway.

The truck was allegedly transporting banned gutkha products from Karnataka to a godown in the Fursungi area near Hadapsar.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer Anil Gavate lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hadapsar police station.

The police arrested the truck driver Samiullah Hussain (51) of Uttar Pradesh in this case under sections 328, 272, 273 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, stated a press release.