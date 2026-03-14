Pune Police, RTO crack down on 375 auto-rickshaws for violations at Swargate

On March 10 and 12, the Pune city police, along with the RTO authorities, took action against 375 auto-rickshaw drivers for violations at the crowded Swargate junction.(File photo)

In a special drive carried out on March 10 and 12, the traffic control branch of the Pune city police, along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities, took action against 375 auto-rickshaw drivers for violations at the crowded Swargate junction.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the special drive targeted overloaded auto-rickshaws, those causing obstructions to traffic flow, and those who refused to ferry passengers, and also drivers without uniforms.

The police and RTO teams carried out inspections at the in-gate and out-gate of Swargate bus depot, Swargate Mahametro area, and Jedhe Chowk.

On March 10, as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav, a team led by assistant police inspector Shobha Kshirsagar took action against 146 auto-rickshaws.