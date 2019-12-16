Pune: Police revoke permission for Assamese group to hold protest

Goswami said they tried to ask the police the reason behind the denial of the permission. “They refused to give us any reason despite our repeated pleas that the protest would be peaceful,” he said.”(Representational Image) Goswami said they tried to ask the police the reason behind the denial of the permission. “They refused to give us any reason despite our repeated pleas that the protest would be peaceful,” he said.”(Representational Image)

The Pune police on Saturday revoked the permission it had granted to the Assamese community to hold protest against the new citizenship law.

Tonmoy Goswami, a member of the Assamese community living in Pune, said they had planned a peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Fergusson College Road on Sunday. “On Friday, we were given permission to hold the protest. But by Saturday evening, we were called to Deccan police station and told not to hold the protest,” Goswami said, adding that they had to cancel the event.

Goswami said they tried to ask the police the reason behind the denial of the permission. “They refused to give us any reason despite our repeated pleas that the protest would be peaceful,” he said.

Senior police inspector Deepak Lagad of Deccan police station said, “Permission was denied for the protest to prevent any law and order situation. Decision to deny permission was taken after senior police officers reviewed the ongoing situation .”

