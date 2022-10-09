Pune police rescue share trader, friend kidnapped for Rs 20 crore ransom, arrest 4 linked to Gaja Marne gang

The Pune city police said they have rescued a share market trader and his friend who were allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 crore by criminals linked to the Gaja Marne gang. The police arrested four gang members and launched a manhunt for Gaja Marne and his henchman Rupesh Marne.

Two teams from the Pune city crime branch responded to a case of abduction in which unidentified persons kidnapped a 34-year-old share market trader and his 30-year-old friend and business colleague from the Katraj area on October 7. The initial probe suggested the suspects kept the two victims on the move throughout the night on October 7 in different vehicles along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune and made a ransom call demanding Rs 20 crore. The teams from the anti-extortion cell and Unit 5 of the crime branch launched an operation in response.

An investigation revealed that criminals linked to gangster Gajanan Pandharinath alias Gaja Marne alias Maharaj, 55, and his nephew and henchman Rupesh Marne, 43, were behind the kidnapping. Senior officials said that after surveillance of the suspects, they rescued the two abductees from the Pune Camp area Saturday night.

The police identified the four arrested as Sachin Gholap, Amar Kirdat, Hemant Patil and Feroz Shaikh. They launched a manhunt for Gaja Marne, Rupesh Marne, a woman who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping and four other accomplices.

The gang led by Marne is among the most notorious organised crime outfits currently active in Pune and surrounding areas. Marne himself has 31 offences registered against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and dacoity. Rupesh has 15 offences registered against him. Arrested suspects Gholap and Patil have eight and five offences respectively against them.

Marne hit the headline in February 2021 after a massive car rally was held from the Taloja central prison to Pune via the Pune-Mumbai expressway after he was released from the prison following his acquittal in a murder case. He was in March last year sent for one year of preventive detention under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act. He is said to be on the run since his release from prison.