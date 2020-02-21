Pune Police release list of 100 vehicles found causing the most traffic violations

Traffic jam in Shanivarpeth. (Express File Photo: Pavan Khengre) Traffic jam in Shanivarpeth. (Express File Photo: Pavan Khengre)

The traffic control branch of the Pune City Police has released a list of 100 vehicles with the most pending traffic violations recorded by CCTV cameras and e-challan machines.

A press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sanjay Shinde stated that a vehicle at the top of the list was found to have committed 109 traffic violations. The vehicle at number 100 was found to have caused 44 traffic violations, he added. The police said that technology such as CCTV cameras, e-challan devices and online applications are being used to keep a watch on vehicles that are not following traffic rules.

Details of the vehicles found causing violations of traffic norms are recorded and a message regarding the fine to be paid is sent on the mobile phone of the vehicle owner. These details are also displayed on the mahatrafficechallan.gov.in website and ‘mahatrafficapp’ mobile application.

Police said details of vehicles and the owners found incurring traffic violations repeatedly and not paying fines would be uploaded on punepolice.gov.in and punetrafwatch.com websites and on social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

Police have appealed to vehicle owners receiving messages regarding traffic violation fines to clear their dues in time.

